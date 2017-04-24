Body found in Kalamazoo River

A body has been recovered from the Kalamazoo River near Battle Creek and they think they know who it is but can't be sure until an autopsy is completed, it may take dental, fingerprint or even DNA tests to make positive Identification. A fisherman on a boat on the water near Stringham and Jackson noticed the body very early Sunday morning.

