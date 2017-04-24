Body found in Kalamazoo River
A body has been recovered from the Kalamazoo River near Battle Creek and they think they know who it is but can't be sure until an autopsy is completed, it may take dental, fingerprint or even DNA tests to make positive Identification. A fisherman on a boat on the water near Stringham and Jackson noticed the body very early Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Apr 8
|Seriously
|86
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar '17
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC