BCFD: Fire damages Calhoun Area Career Center
The fire alarm went off just before 4 a.m. at the career center, located in the 400 block of E. Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the building on the roof.
