Battle Creek traffic stop becomes gun...

Battle Creek traffic stop becomes gun and alcohol arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies working a drunken driving grant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dickman Road and Upton Avenue in Battle Creek. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle - a 23-year-old man from Battle Creek - had five active warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended driver's license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Mar 25 farmer 85
lorrie ives (May '16) Mar 25 farmer 7
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC