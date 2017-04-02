Battle Creek traffic stop becomes gun and alcohol arrest

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies working a drunken driving grant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dickman Road and Upton Avenue in Battle Creek. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle - a 23-year-old man from Battle Creek - had five active warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended driver's license.

