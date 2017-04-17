Battle Creek man surrenders to police

A Battle Creek man who had been a fugitive for weeks following the discovery of a shocking case of child abuse, has now turned himself in. Isaac Miller and Megan Schug are charged with physically abusing a 4-year-old autistic boy who doctors say was severely malnourished and showing signs of physical abuse when he was admitted in critical condition to the pediatric Trauma unit at Bronson in Kalamazoo.

