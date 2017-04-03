B.C. Police end their probe and pass it onTuesday, April 4KALAMAZOO...
The death of a woman that Pro-life groups claim was the result of complications after getting an abortion at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo isn't being ignored or covered over, as the group alleges. Friday, the Citizens for a Pro-life Society picketed Planned Parenthood of Kalamazoo alleging that the abortion was performed at the clinic last summer and that it resulted in the death of the 24-year-old Battle Creek woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Seriously
|86
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 25
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC