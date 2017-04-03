B.C. Police end their probe and pass ...

B.C. Police end their probe and pass it onTuesday, April 4KALAMAZOO...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The death of a woman that Pro-life groups claim was the result of complications after getting an abortion at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo isn't being ignored or covered over, as the group alleges. Friday, the Citizens for a Pro-life Society picketed Planned Parenthood of Kalamazoo alleging that the abortion was performed at the clinic last summer and that it resulted in the death of the 24-year-old Battle Creek woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) 16 hr Seriously 86
lorrie ives (May '16) Mar 25 farmer 7
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC