Anti-Semitic attacks across the US up by 86 per cent

Anti-Semitic attacks across the country increase 86 PER CENT this year - as college campuses have become 'hotbeds of abuse' College campuses are fueling the rise of anti-Semitism across the US, as the number of incidents increased by 86 per cent in just three months. The Anti-Defamation League found there has been a huge spike in harassment towards Jewish people, which including a doubling of anti-Semitic bullying at non-denominational K-12 grade schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.