Wounded basketball player: Belgium must help attack victims
A former basketball player who was badly wounded in the suicide bomb attack on Brussels airport a year ago is urging the Belgian government to live up to its pledge to help attack victims. "I'm really perplexed at how long this has taken, especially since promises were made" just after the March 22 attacks on the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people, Sebastien Bellin said Thursday.
