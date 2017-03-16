Weekend shooting suspect arrested in Battle Creek
A suspect believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Grand Rapids was arrested in Battle Creek Thursday night. Battle Creek police say they arrested someone thought to be connected to a shooting that happened last Saturday near the intersection of Elizabeth Ave and Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Alan
|6
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb 21
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 21
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 21
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC