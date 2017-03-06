Search crews look for car that went i...

Search crews look for car that went in the river Sunday, March 5

Sunday

Divers and search crews are expected to be out on the Kalamazoo River again today searching for a car that was seen going into the concrete channel that carries the river through Battle Creek, after searching all day Saturday. ' A motorist reported seeing the car go into the river at Dickman near Capital Ave. and smash through a fence just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

