PD: Michigan visitor caught luring minor for sex
A man visiting from Michigan is caught by undercover officers luring a "young teenage girl" to his hotel room for sex. Chandler Police report that from March 7 to March 9, Derek John Guthrie, age 41, was in communication via a social media application with a girl he believed was 14 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Alan
|6
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb 21
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 21
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 21
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC