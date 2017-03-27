News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Humanity has accumulated an estimated 30 trillion tons of "stuff," according to research by University of Leicester geologists -- enough to fit over 100 pounds' worth over every square meter of the planet's surface. The scientists, writing in the Anthropocene Review, are even more alarmed that very little of it is ever recycled and that buried layers of technofossils that define our era will clutter and weigh down the planet, hampering future generations.

