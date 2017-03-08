Names of carbon monoxide victims released, 1 dead, 2 cling to life
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the carbon monoxide poisoning of two adults and a child in the makeshift living quarters of an upholstery shop the adults were operating. Chloe Michelle Stevens, 11, died in the incident.
