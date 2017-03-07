Kalamazoo River, Battle Creek, vehicl...

Kalamazoo River, Battle Creek, vehicle search

Tuesday

Authorities are putting their boats back in the water in the search for a vehicle that went into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek. Authorities believe the Hyundai Sonata crashed through a fence and fell into river near Dickman Road, east of Capital Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Battle Creek, MI

