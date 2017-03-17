J.C. Penney to shut 130-plus stores, ...

J.C. Penney to shut 130-plus stores, including Holland and Battle Creek locations

Friday Mar 17

J.C. Penney is joining its department store rivals in pruning its store numbers in an era of online shopping. Penney said last month that it will close 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it tries to improve profitability.

