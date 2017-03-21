Is time running out for Michigan's 19 Sears and 38 Kmart stores?
The parent company of Sears and Kmart released its annual report late Tuesday, with an unprecedented question raised about the stores' futures on page 48. "Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," according to the report filed by Sears Holding Corporation. * The operating loss for Sears in 2016 reached $1.448 billion, more than doubling the operating loss a year earlier of $708 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Alan
|6
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb 21
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 21
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 21
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC