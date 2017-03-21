Is time running out for Michigan's 19...

Is time running out for Michigan's 19 Sears and 38 Kmart stores?

The parent company of Sears and Kmart released its annual report late Tuesday, with an unprecedented question raised about the stores' futures on page 48. "Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," according to the report filed by Sears Holding Corporation. * The operating loss for Sears in 2016 reached $1.448 billion, more than doubling the operating loss a year earlier of $708 million.

