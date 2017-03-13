Governor presents educational blueprint
Governor Rick Snyder has released the recommendations from his 21st Century Education Commission which is designed to be a blueprint for rebuilding the state's School System. Some of the far reaching and controversial proposals include doing away with grade levels, eliminating or replacing the State School Board, and offering free pre-school and community college tuition, and more funding for high risk low income populations.
