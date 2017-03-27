Freon leak prompts evacuation at Kellogg headquarters
A Freon leak in the kitchen area of Kellogg Company headquarters in downtown Battle Creek sent 23 people to local hospitals Wednesday morning after their exposure to the gas. At approximately 10:40 a.m. March 29 LifeCare Ambulance and Battle Creek Transit transported 18 people to Bronson Battle Creek and five people to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall after some experienced difficulty breathing and needed to be checked out by medical staff, according to a news release from the city of Battle Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Mar 25
|farmer
|85
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 25
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC