Freon leak prompts evacuation at Kellogg headquarters

A Freon leak in the kitchen area of Kellogg Company headquarters in downtown Battle Creek sent 23 people to local hospitals Wednesday morning after their exposure to the gas. At approximately 10:40 a.m. March 29 LifeCare Ambulance and Battle Creek Transit transported 18 people to Bronson Battle Creek and five people to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall after some experienced difficulty breathing and needed to be checked out by medical staff, according to a news release from the city of Battle Creek.

