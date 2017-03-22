Firekeepers Casino
The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi , owners of FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Mich., announced today that it has established its second consecutive new annual record, with payments of over $22.5 million to the State of Michigan and the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board. The payment to the State of Michigan totals more than $17.1 million, an increase of 3.3 percent over the 2016 payment, while the payment to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board of over $5.4 million is 2.6 percent higher than one year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Alan
|6
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb 21
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 21
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 21
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC