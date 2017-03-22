The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi , owners of FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Mich., announced today that it has established its second consecutive new annual record, with payments of over $22.5 million to the State of Michigan and the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board. The payment to the State of Michigan totals more than $17.1 million, an increase of 3.3 percent over the 2016 payment, while the payment to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board of over $5.4 million is 2.6 percent higher than one year ago.

