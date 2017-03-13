Fatal crash blamed on high speed

Calhoun County Deputies are blaming speed for a fatal accident that claimed the life of a young man who crashed into a UPS Truck early Friday afternoon. Sgt. Steve Hinkley says the collision occurred on Bellevue Road just after 1 pm when the delivery van slowed to turn into a driveway and the speeding SUV driven by the victim slammed into its rear end.

