Drive-by shooting on Battle Creek street cornerThursday, March...

Drive-by shooting on Battle Creek street corner

Thursday Mar 23

Two Battle Creek residents are recovering from bullet wounds after they were targeted by a drive by shooter at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Terrace Avenue.

