Court throws out $4,300 restitution i...

Court throws out $4,300 restitution in pipeline protest

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A man ordered to pay $4,300 for his sit-in at an oil pipeline in southwestern Michigan will get another day in court. The Michigan appeals court set aside the restitution Tuesday and sent the case back to a Battle Creek judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb 26 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb 21 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb 21 wolfman 4
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Feb 21 ted gaydancer 84
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb 21 trixie 7
what happend to the guy coward donald ives shot Feb 21 trixie c 1
Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10) Feb 15 sunshine 29
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC