Couple was headed home when car was sheered by fallen tree

Friday Mar 31

The man and woman killed early Friday morning when their car struck a large tree that had fallen across M-66, were a couple heading home after a routine trip to a nearby casino. It was a trip they had made dozens of times with no concerns, family members said.

