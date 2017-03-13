Churches provide shelter to protect immigrants

A coalition of churches in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area have set up secret sanctuaries in communities around Michigan to provide shelter for immigrant families who fear they may be in danger of deportation. Pastor Nathan Dannison at the First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo is one of several that will be offering protection, now that they claim the Trump administration is targeting immigrant families.

