Battle Creek search resumes for car in Kalamazoo River
According to the city of Battle Creek, plans call for the Michigan Wing of the Civil Air Patrol to fly over the area today, searching on the Kalamazoo River west of the confluence with the Battle Creek River in the city. The vehicle - a Hyundai sedan - is believed to have crashed into the water Saturday morning.
