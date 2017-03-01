Battle Creek Police report surge in s...

Battle Creek Police report surge in scam calls

Wednesday Mar 1

Battle Creek Police say it's apparently their turn to get the attention of scam artists who pretend to be Consumers Energy representatives demanding that customers immediately pay up or face having their power cut off. The Utility has noticed that the fraudulent calls tend to focus on one area code for a while and then move on to the next.

Battle Creek, MI

