Battle Creek Police report surge in scam calls
Battle Creek Police say it's apparently their turn to get the attention of scam artists who pretend to be Consumers Energy representatives demanding that customers immediately pay up or face having their power cut off. The Utility has noticed that the fraudulent calls tend to focus on one area code for a while and then move on to the next.
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb 26
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb 21
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 21
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 21
|trixie
|7
|what happend to the guy coward donald ives shot
|Feb 21
|trixie c
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Feb 15
|sunshine
|29
