Battle Creek police arrest two after shooting Sunday, March 5BATTLE...

Alcohol and gunplay has put a pair of Battle Creek men into jail cells after police responded to reports of shots fired in the 40 block of Merritt St. late Saturday night. Witnessed told police that a white male and a black male who had been on the front porch of a home got into an argument right around 11 p.m. The white male, who police say was apparently drunk, pulled a gun and opened fire, but despite firing several shot, missed the other man.

