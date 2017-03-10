1 dead after vehicle hits UPS truck n...

1 dead after vehicle hits UPS truck near BC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

A 21-year-old Battle Creek man was killed after he crashed into a UPS truck in Calhoun County Friday. It happened around 1 p.m. on Bellevue Road near Pine Lake Road in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lorrie ives (May '16) Fri Alan 6
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb 26 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb 21 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb 21 wolfman 4
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Feb 21 ted gaydancer 84
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb 21 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC