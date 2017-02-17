Women killed in Uber gunman's rampage...

Women killed in Uber gunman's rampage still touch communities they loved

At a Battle Creek area alternative high school, students who never knew Mary Jo Nye will be living out her legacy when they read books from the school library. In Bridgman, the memory of her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Nye, is honored with every baby rocked to sleep in a chair donated in her name at the child care center where she once worked.

