Vending machine theft suspect arraigned Monday, February 6

One of two suspects wanted in connection with the stealing of money from vending machines at the Welcome Center on I-69 in Branch County last August was arraigned Friday in Branch County District Court. Bond for 37-year-old Katherine Anne Johnson of Battle Creek has been set at $25,000 on charges of Malicious Destruction of Personal Property and Breaking and Entering of a Coin Operated Machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.