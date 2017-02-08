Vending machine theft suspect arraigned Monday, February 6
One of two suspects wanted in connection with the stealing of money from vending machines at the Welcome Center on I-69 in Branch County last August was arraigned Friday in Branch County District Court. Bond for 37-year-old Katherine Anne Johnson of Battle Creek has been set at $25,000 on charges of Malicious Destruction of Personal Property and Breaking and Entering of a Coin Operated Machine.
