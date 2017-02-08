Vending machine theft suspect arraign...

Vending machine theft suspect arraigned Monday, February 6

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

One of two suspects wanted in connection with the stealing of money from vending machines at the Welcome Center on I-69 in Branch County last August was arraigned Friday in Branch County District Court. Bond for 37-year-old Katherine Anne Johnson of Battle Creek has been set at $25,000 on charges of Malicious Destruction of Personal Property and Breaking and Entering of a Coin Operated Machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb 5 Brenda Wellington... 6
going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13) Jan 11 extra large 6
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Jan 11 blue balls 82
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Jan '17 preacher tom 3
News First lady to laud school counselors in final p... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
News Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14) Dec '16 retired 3
News Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08) Dec '16 Snoopymjc53 424
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC