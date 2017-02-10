UPDATE 1-Kellogg's adjusted profit beats estimates as costs fall
The world's biggest cereal maker is in the middle of a multi-year restructuring program, called "Project K", which involves jobcuts and production optimization among other things. To cut costs further, the company said on Wednesday it would switch to a warehouse delivery model for its U.S. snacks business and stop distributing products directly to stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Lookin4bot
|7
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|iimperviious
|83
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 5
|Brenda Wellington...
|6
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan '17
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC