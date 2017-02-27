Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressm...

Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embraces town halls

There are 7 comments on the KTVN Reno story from Friday Feb 24, titled Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embraces town halls.

U.S Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, speaks to the audience during a town hall meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek, Mich. Amash is emb... .

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 Friday Feb 24
Is this another whine from the press?

Get it straight. The public knows what you're up to. It's not paranoia. It's the simple reality that the public does not buy newspapers any more and the press has new masters.

The presidential administration is just adjusting to compensate for the free reign of rabble rousing tactics. And those rabble rousing tactics? They aren't working, are they? You want the rabble to go up against tanks so you can pose on top of a burning tank with your story. People don't like media dunces treating them cheaply any more than they do when the corporations do it.

You want my attention? Start reporting the facts. You know what bugs me. You keep your silence. Count me as one of many citizens who will get justice one way or another, but have not the slightest intention of serving your agenda.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

210

Location hidden
#2 Saturday Feb 25
Millennial children do not even know how to read if it is not on a sign.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 Saturday Feb 25
CodeTalker wrote:
Millennial children do not even know how to read if it is not on a sign.
Millennial children know how to read if it is on social networking. What they don't know is how much of that is being accumulated to profile them. Really, all that is being accomplished is the identification of who is a cheerleader and who is a malcontent. The kids are trying to work the suckers as if those "suckers" have never seen a con-man before. They'll learn. They just won't learn quickly because kids always try to work the easy path first. They don't ask questions. That would be "uncool."

What the kids SHOULD do is write their representatives. Get it in hard copy because that is the only thing you can trust. If you get ANYTHING back other than a testy response that you should be contributing money to their campaign efforts, feel free to let us know. I'm fairly sure that they'll only take cash though. They know what goes on in social networks. They know better than to let you collect data on THEM.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#4 Saturday Feb 25
Many of the town halls are being compromised by Democrat and Soros paid disruptors, not yet as violent rioters and arsonists, as in Berkeley and several other places. The Democrats and Soros can't target all of them. Disrupting town halls and then snidely claiming that "colleagues" of a legislator are not embracing town halls is more mainstream media fake news. The Democrat paid saboteurs think they have a win/win situation in this type of shady reporting. They are going to find out how wrong they are.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#5 Saturday Feb 25
Wait so a bunch of paid bused in Liberals to disrupt a town all meeting is some how accepted but I have yet to see A Republican react to it in a non professional way and yet the media makes up sone fake news that they reacted in a bad way? Really? Show some proof because I havn't seen it. The ass holes were the Liberal idiots.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#6 Sunday Feb 26
Can anyone tell me why is was OK when the teabaggers did the same thing? Free speech is for everyone not just demented right wing lunatics.

WasteWater

Since: Aug 11

52,254

Location hidden
#7 Sunday Feb 26
Hostis Publicus wrote:
Can anyone tell me why is was OK when the teabaggers did the same thing? Free speech is for everyone not just demented right wing lunatics.
The BS teabaggers believed in the free market. Now they flip-flopped and want to bring back protectionism and persecute immigrants. What douche bags.

