Teen survivor of mass murder out of surgery
Nearly a year after she was wounded, the youngest survivor of Kalamazoo's mass murder last year has just come through her latest surgery. The goal of the surgery was to install a second plate in her head to cover the gap in her skull left by a bullet, allegedly fired by Jason Dalton.
