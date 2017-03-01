Sweetwater's: Lent signals start of donut-selling season Tuesday, February 28
The day after Paczki Day signals the start of big business for a Kalamazoo and Battle Creek-area donut institution. It's not quite in the Lenten spirit, but Sweetwater's Donut Mill president Greg Garner said paczki is the gateway drug that gets new year's dieters hooked on donuts again.
