Suspect in Sunday's high speed pursui...

Suspect in Sunday's high speed pursuit identifiedTuesday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

We now know more now about the kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on a two-county high-speed pursuit from Battle Creek to Coldwater late Sunday afternoon. Joshua Miller, 31, was sought for allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend against her will for three days and nearly strangling her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10) Wed sunshine 29
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13) Feb 11 Lookin4bot 7
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Feb 10 iimperviious 83
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb 5 Brenda Wellington... 6
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Jan '17 preacher tom 3
News First lady to laud school counselors in final p... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC