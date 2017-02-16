Suspect in Sunday's high speed pursuit identifiedTuesday, February...
We now know more now about the kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on a two-county high-speed pursuit from Battle Creek to Coldwater late Sunday afternoon. Joshua Miller, 31, was sought for allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend against her will for three days and nearly strangling her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|sunshine
|29
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Lookin4bot
|7
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|iimperviious
|83
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb 5
|Brenda Wellington...
|6
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan '17
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC