Police say kidnapping suspect arrested after chase spans counties

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police in Battle Creek say a kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase that spanned two counties Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. police got a tip about a kidnapping suspect spotted near the Lakeview Square Mall.

