Murder suspect may be tagged with arson tooWednesday, February...

Evidence is mounting that the suspect in a cold blooded killing in Kalamazoo may have started a fire that caused $35,000 damage to a home in Battle Creek. Apparently evidence was found that a flammable liquid was used to start the fire at 109 Oneita St. on December 18. The fire reportedly began just hours after the tenant, Kevin Stanfill had been notified by his landlord that he was about to be evicted for non-payment.

