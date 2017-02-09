'Multiple' guns and drugs found in man's vehicle lead to his arrest
A 23-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested early Tuesday after police found illegal drugs and guns in his vehicle. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7 officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to the 2000 block of West Columbia Avenue to follow up on a trouble complaint from earlier in the evening, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Police Department.
