Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic
There are 2 comments on the Michigan Radio story from Monday Feb 20, titled Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill Mills' involved in opioid epidemic. In it, Michigan Radio reports that:
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker's bills would crack down on doctors or clinics that prescribe narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose, and pharmacies that dispense them. "Opioid related overdoses are skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately, Michigan's overdose death rate is one of the highest in the nation," said Schuitmaker in a written statement.
