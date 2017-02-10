Loverboy Debuts New Single as Free Do...

Loverboy Debuts New Single as Free Download Online; Launches Video Contest

Loverboy is offering up a sweet pre-Valentine's Day treat for their fans: The veteran Canadian pop-rockers have a brand-new single called "Stop the Rain" that they've made available as a free download at their official website . The track will officially premiere tomorrow, February 10, on all major streaming sites.

