Jordanian immigrant who was detained in Michigan ordered released

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a Jordanian immigrant who has resided legally in the United States for 18 years can remain in the country, despite a criminal record, because his wife and children - all U.S. citizens - face "extraordinary hardship" without him. Yousef Ajin, 48, a legal permanent U.S. resident with a green card, is expected to be freed within days from the holding center in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he has been locked up since being detained on Jan. 30 during a routine bi-weekly check-in at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Detroit.

