Jacqueline Lucille Payne
Jacqueline was born on August 1, 1926, the daughter of Harry and Doris Wells in Battle Creek, MI. She attended elementary and secondary school in Battle Creek MI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Brenda Wellington...
|6
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC