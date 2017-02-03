Innkeeper on the outs with the feds Friday, February 3
The operator of two motels in Battle Creek and Coldwater faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea in federal court to charges he forced his employees to work for less than the minimum wage. When federal officials found out about it three years ago, they ordered him to make restitution or face criminal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan 4
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Doc Ellis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC