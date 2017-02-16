Howard Township, Battle Creek, and Marshall receive state economic development grants
February 16, 2017 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation is awarding state Transportation Economic Development Fund Category F grants totaling $882,421 to two southwest Michigan cities and one county road commission. The Cass County Road Commission will resurface and upgrade to all-season status 1 mile of Carberry Road from M-60 Business Route to Lake Street.
