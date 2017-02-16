High speed chase ends in Coldwater Sunday evening Monday, February 13

A Battle Creek man wanted on charges of kidnapping and driving a stolen vehicle with improper plates is in the Branch County Jail following a high speed chase involving police agencies from two counties on Sunday night. The Branch County Sheriff's Department says 31-year-old Joshua Allan Miller was booked on preliminary charges of Felonious Assault with a Vehicle along with Fleeing and Eluding.

