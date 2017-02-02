Grand Rapids and Battle Creek introduce new online EZ city tax forms
The cities of Grand Rapids and Battle Creek are rolling out new "EZ" tax forms intended to simplify the filing process for taxpayers. Both cities have an income tax, while many other Michigan cities don't.
