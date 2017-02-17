Five cars damaged in chain-reaction wreck Sunday, February 19
It's not unusual to hear about chain reaction collisions this time of the year, but it's usually associated with icy roads and white outs. That was not the case at all on Columbia Avenue and Main Street in Battle Creek just before noon Saturday when five cars got involved in two wrecks at the intersection in Emmett Township.
