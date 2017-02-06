Family concerned about missing woman Friday, February 3KALAMAZOO...
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP The Kalamazoo Township Police are asking the public to help find a woman who has been missing for about a week, who also has ties to Battle Creek and Lansing. In fact Kaniesh Sheri Armster had only been living at the Huntington Avenue address on the Kalamazoo Metro area's east side for about three weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Brenda Wellington...
|6
|going to Romantics Book Store and Theater (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|extra large
|6
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Jan 11
|blue balls
|82
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Jan 8
|preacher tom
|3
|First lady to laud school counselors in final p...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Dash-cam video shows police shooting of Battle ... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|retired
|3
|Archway Cookies closing in Battle Creek (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Snoopymjc53
|424
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC