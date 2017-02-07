Deadly I-94 hit-and-run investigation...

Deadly I-94 hit-and-run investigation stymied for now

Tuesday Feb 7

Nearly two weeks after a Battle Creek man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-94, authorities in Kalamazoo County continue to look for the semi-truck driver responsible - but their hunt has proven fruitless. Tuesday, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller was quick to point out that the investigation is only 12 days old and said his department has no intention of quitting.

Battle Creek, MI

