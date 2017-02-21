Calhoun County Sheriff's Department-generic-020316

Calhoun County Sheriff's Department-g...

Tuesday Feb 21

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township, northeast of Battle Creek. Investigators believe the man was trying to correct "an ongoing mechanical issue" with his vehicle when it moved forward, running over him.

