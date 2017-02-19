Battle Creek chase ends with woman in...

Battle Creek chase ends with woman in custody

Sunday

At 8:21 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department was dispatched to a report of an assault at a motel in the first block of Division Drive. During the investigation, officers approached a 22-year-old female suspect as she was getting into a vehicle with a 2-year-old child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Battle Creek, MI

