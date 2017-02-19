Battle Creek chase ends with woman in custody
At 8:21 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department was dispatched to a report of an assault at a motel in the first block of Division Drive. During the investigation, officers approached a 22-year-old female suspect as she was getting into a vehicle with a 2-year-old child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|2 hr
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|13 hr
|wolfman
|4
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|ted gaydancer
|84
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|trixie
|7
|what happend to the guy coward donald ives shot
|14 hr
|trixie c
|1
|Anyone remember the little girl murdered in an ... (Sep '10)
|Feb 15
|sunshine
|29
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC